Delhi's Air Quality Improves To 'Poor' Due To Increased Wind Speed

Delhi's air quality improved marginally to enter the 'poor' category on Tuesday, with the AQI settling at 299, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

On Monday, the day after Diwali, the capital's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 376, in the 'very poor' category. The improvement was observed due to wind speed picking up.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

On Tuesday, 23 monitoring stations in the city recorded 'very poor' air quality, with Pusa Road recording the highest AQI at 385, followed by Chandni Chowk at 381.

AQI readings were available for 57 of Delhi's 59 monitoring stations.

Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate fog during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius.

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