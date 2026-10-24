Delhi Traders Ask Rahul Gandhi To Postpone November 1 Rally Over Diwali Rush

A Congress rally planned at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 has raised concerns among traders, who fear that large crowds and traffic restrictions could hurt business just days before Diwali. A traders' body has now written to Rahul Gandhi, asking him to postpone the event until after November 10.

In a letter to the Leader of Opposition on Saturday, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said the rally could disrupt shopping ahead of Dhanteras on November 6 and Diwali on November 8.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the festive shopping season is crucial for Delhi's traders, with business worth nearly Rs 25,000 crore expected around Dhanteras.

Markets across the capital are already witnessing increased demand for gold, silver, jewellery, electronics, clothes, furniture, sweets and other festive items.

The concern is not just about the timing of the rally, but also its location.

Ramlila Maidan is surrounded by some of Delhi's busiest wholesale and retail markets. Nearly 20 major markets lie within a five-kilometre radius of the venue, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace, Kashmere Gate, Naya Bazar, Karol Bagh and Lajpat Rai Market.

Traders fear that traffic diversions, barricading and possible Metro station closures could make it difficult for customers to reach these markets.

The association also pointed out that Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations are close to Ramlila Maidan. Thousands of traders and buyers from outside the capital use these stations to visit Delhi's wholesale markets.

The appeal comes amid growing concerns over the impact of protests on businesses in the national capital.

Earlier this month, CTI claimed that demonstrations and traffic restrictions in Connaught Place, India Gate and other parts of central Delhi had caused losses of nearly Rs 3,000 crore.

The association had estimated losses of around Rs 2,000 crore during the October 10 protests and another Rs 1,000 crore between October 13 and 16 due to road closures, metro disruptions and restrictions in commercial areas.

It had also warned that the losses could cross Rs 10,000 crore by Diwali if disruptions continued.

The controversy comes days after Delhi Police removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites and identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative venues.

While traders in Connaught Place welcomed the decision, CTI opposed making Ramlila Maidan a protest venue, citing its proximity to major wholesale markets.

Delhi Police granted Congress permission on October 17 to hold the November 1 rally, which is part of the INDIA bloc's protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Police said they were coordinating with the organisers and traffic authorities to ensure security and manage traffic during the event.

The traders' body said it respects the right of political parties to hold peaceful protests, but urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider the rally's timing to avoid disrupting businesses during the festive season.