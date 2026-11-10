Delhi To Get 11-Km Chhath Ghat, BJP Chief To Inaugurate It On November 12.

Delhi is preparing an 11-km-long Chhath ghat along the Munak Canal, which the government says will be the longest in the capital. BJP national president Nitin Nabin will inaugurate it on November 12, a day before the four-day festival begins.

The ghat will stretch from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok, with steps on both sides of the canal and a concrete road to make it easier for devotees to reach the water.

The inauguration will take place near Singalpur village, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday after reviewing Chhath preparations with officials and puja committees.

The government says the new ghat will allow devotees from several neighbouring Assembly constituencies to offer prayers without having to travel long distances.

And it is not the only addition this year.

Over 1,400 Chhath Ghats In Delhi

More than 1,400 ghats are being prepared across Delhi for Chhath Puja, up from 1,326 last year.

Gupta has directed officials to complete major arrangements at least two days before the festival, leaving only final cleaning, filling of ponds with water and tent installation for the last stage.

The four-day festival begins on November 13 and ends on November 16. Devotees will offer prayers to the setting sun on November 15 and the rising sun the following morning.

The Delhi government has already declared November 16 a public holiday.

The Chief Minister had earlier inspected work along the Munak Canal near Prem Bari Bridge in Singalpur, directing officials to complete the ghat walls, roads and pathways before the celebrations.

Changing Rooms, CCTV At Major Ghats

Special arrangements are being made for women, with the Chief Minister directing officials to ensure adequate changing rooms and toilets at major ghats.

CCTV cameras will also be installed at major locations, while approach roads will be inspected to ensure devotees can reach the sites without difficulty.

The Chief Minister has asked officials to ensure adequate lighting, particularly along roads leading to the ghats, so that no stretches are left in darkness.

With temperatures expected to dip in November, covered tents will be arranged at large and medium-sized ghats wherever required.

Cleanliness is another focus.

Additional sanitation teams will remain on duty round the clock, particularly on November 15 and 16, when large crowds are expected for the main rituals.

District administrations have been directed to inspect ghats regularly instead of relying only on progress reports and address any shortcomings immediately.

The Chief Minister has also asked officials to install welcome gates at major ghats and ensure that model ghats are properly maintained.

Chhath Puja, celebrated with particular enthusiasm by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves fasting and offering prayers to the setting and rising sun.