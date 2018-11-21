Delhi Teacher Suspended Over Reports Of "Receiving Message From Student"

Such incidents are "not acceptable and cannot be tolerated", EDMC's Additional Commissioner Alka Sharma.

Delhi | | Updated: November 21, 2018 03:51 IST
The EDMC, in a statement said, it has taken cognisance of media reports. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has suspended a teacher over reports that the teacher allegedly received a "head massage from a student", officials said on Tuesday.

The EDMC, in a statement said, it has taken cognisance of media reports regarding the alleged incident and "suspended the assistant teacher of EDMC Primary School, Sadatpur (second shift), with immediate effect".

Such incidents are "not acceptable and cannot be tolerated", EDMC's Additional Commissioner Alka Sharma was quote as saying in the statement.

"If anyone is found involved in such activity, he would be dealt with strictly," she said, adding, the EDMC is committed to providing quality education in its schools.

