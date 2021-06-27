Delhi Logs Less Than 100 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours For Third Straight Day

Delhi tested 74,198 samples in 24 hours (File)

Delhi today reported 89 new cases of coronavirus - a slight rise one day after logging the lowest daily spike since May 1, 2020 - with four fatalities, official data showed. For the third consecutive day today, the national capital posted less than 100 cases of coronavirus.

According to the Delhi government, the Central Jail Hospital, Tihar has updated 170 cases from the past week on the ICMR portal. With this, the overall case tally of Delhi has reached 14,33,934 with 24,965 deaths.

The rate of infection in Delhi remained steady at 0.12 per cent for the second straight day today and the death rate continues to be 1.74 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 285 Covid patients were discharged, which kept the recovery rate at 98.14 per cent for the third consecutive day. The active caseload of the national capital has now dropped to 1,568 - lowest since March 2 when there were 1,543 active cases. 478 patients are in home isolation.

Delhi tested 74,198 samples in 24 hours, of which 54,297 were RT-PCR tests while 19,901 were antigen tests.

On Saturday, Delhi announced the reopening of gyms and yoga centres across the city from tomorrow. With that, banquet halls and hotels will be allowed to host weddings. The number of guests allowed to attend marriages has been capped at 50.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today announced over 2.05 lakh people were administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine shots on Saturday - the highest in a day till now.

"This is how we are going to protect Delhi from the 3rd wave!" the deputy chief minister wrote on Twitter.

The vaccination boost in the national capital follows the Centre's move to reverse its policy, taking back control of inoculation from the states. Earlier, a short supply of doses had forced the Delhi government to shut many vaccine centres. The AAP government had then accused the centre of controlling supply and of mismanagement.