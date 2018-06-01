As Temperature Rises, Power Demand In Delhi Hits All Time High Power Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier predicted 7,000 MW power demand saying enough electricity was available to meet the rising demand.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT The peak power demand crossed the 6,000 MW mark eight times. (Representational) New Delhi: The power demand in the national capital soared to a record 6,651 MW in the afternoon with scorching heat sweeping across the city.



The peak power demand broke all previous records at 3.36 PM today touching 6,651 MW. Last year, the highest peak power demand was recorded at 6,526 MW on June 6, said a spokesperson of power discom BSES.



The Power department and distribution companies of the Delhi government have expected the peak demand to breach 7,000 MW mark in June this year.



Power Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier predicted 7,000 MW power demand saying enough electricity was available to meet the rising demand.



Announcing the action plan for electricity supply arrangements in summer months, Mr Jain had said in March earlier "we have enough backhand arrangements to meet the power demand that is expected to soar up to a historic 7,000 MW level in June this year."



In 2018, the peak power demand crossed the 6,000 MW mark eight times, the BSES spokesperson said.



The power demand had crossed the 6,000 MW only twice (6,021 MW on May 16 and 6,001 on May 26, in 2017. In 2016 too, the peak power demand had crossed the 6,000 MW twice (6,044 on May 19 and 6,188 on May 20).



The fact that the city's power demand crossed the 6,600 MW shows the robustness of the capital's distribution and transmission system, which has been able to measure up, he said.



The peak power demand in BSES discom BRPL areas - South and West Delhi- had reached 2,745 MW during the summers of 2017 and is expected to cross 2,880 MW this year.



In BYPL' areas of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand which had reached 1,469 MW last year is expected to touch around 1,670 MW, he added.



The Tata Power DDL, which supplies to north and northwest Delhi, expects peak demand to touch 1,850 MW saying it has prior arrangements of meeting upto 2,200 MW power demand.



The power demand in the national capital soared to a record 6,651 MW in the afternoon with scorching heat sweeping across the city.The peak power demand broke all previous records at 3.36 PM today touching 6,651 MW. Last year, the highest peak power demand was recorded at 6,526 MW on June 6, said a spokesperson of power discom BSES.The Power department and distribution companies of the Delhi government have expected the peak demand to breach 7,000 MW mark in June this year.Power Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier predicted 7,000 MW power demand saying enough electricity was available to meet the rising demand.Announcing the action plan for electricity supply arrangements in summer months, Mr Jain had said in March earlier "we have enough backhand arrangements to meet the power demand that is expected to soar up to a historic 7,000 MW level in June this year."In 2018, the peak power demand crossed the 6,000 MW mark eight times, the BSES spokesperson said.The power demand had crossed the 6,000 MW only twice (6,021 MW on May 16 and 6,001 on May 26, in 2017. In 2016 too, the peak power demand had crossed the 6,000 MW twice (6,044 on May 19 and 6,188 on May 20).The fact that the city's power demand crossed the 6,600 MW shows the robustness of the capital's distribution and transmission system, which has been able to measure up, he said.The peak power demand in BSES discom BRPL areas - South and West Delhi- had reached 2,745 MW during the summers of 2017 and is expected to cross 2,880 MW this year. In BYPL' areas of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand which had reached 1,469 MW last year is expected to touch around 1,670 MW, he added.The Tata Power DDL, which supplies to north and northwest Delhi, expects peak demand to touch 1,850 MW saying it has prior arrangements of meeting upto 2,200 MW power demand. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter