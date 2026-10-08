23,000 Personnel, Barricading: Delhi Preps For CJP's Saturday Protest

Delhi is gearing up for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) nationwide protest targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10, with authorities deploying massive security and urging surrounding states to remain on alert.

According to sources, a total of 23,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel are being deployed in the national capital. The Union Home Ministry approved the deployment of 221 CAPF companies between October 8 and 12, apart from the additional 110 CAPF companies provided to the Delhi Police. These include 85 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies, 10 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), seven Rapid Action Force (RAF), and one Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) company.

Additionally, 20,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed during the protest.

During the CJP's July Jantar Mantar protest, approximately 150 CAPF companies were deployed, while 93 were deployed during the farmers' protest.

Sources said that there will be strict surveillance on all the borders in Delhi.

The cops are likely to close all New Delhi Metro stations and may even shut markets if necessary, sources added.

A multi-layered barricading will also be in place, they said, adding that monitoring will be from the control room through CCTV cameras. Officials said that Face Recognition System cameras will be installed across the national capital.

BNSS 163 - which empowers the Executive Magistrate to issue urgent orders to maintain public order - will also be in force. Sources said that no protests or gatherings of people will be permitted, adding that railway stations and bus terminals will also be under surveillance.

All the neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have been asked to remain alert during the protests.

CJP's spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday announced a nationwide protest targeting the poll body chief on October 10 at Jantar Mantar. Addressing the media, he said that he would formally intimate the Delhi Police about the proposed demonstration and would cooperate with the authorities on arrangements related to security, law and order and traffic.

The announcement came amid the INDIA bloc's widespread protest against the Election Commission in Delhi - where several leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, were detained and released later. The Opposition MPs will be meeting at a cafe today around 1:45 PM to discuss what happened yesterday and the forward strategy.

They are likely to march to Rajghat after the meeting.