Woman Accuses Assam Lawmaker Of Rape, Names Husband As Accomplice

The woman claimed that on both the occasions, her husband had helped the lawmaker to rape her

A woman has complained to the police that she was raped twice last month by an AIUDF lawmaker with the help of her husband. An FIR was lodged against the accused following her complaint.

She alleged that Nijam Uddin Choudhury had raped her at Hailakandi circuit house on May 19 and later at her house on May 23, the police said.

Officer-in-charge of the police station Surajit Choudhury said the woman claimed that on both the occasions, her husband had helped the lawmaker to commit the crime.

The Algapurv lawmaker, however, dismissed the allegation, saying, "It is totally baseless and a conspiracy against me."

He said the woman had met him along with her husband to settle their family problem and he had no connection with her.

In her complaint, the woman has accused the lawmaker of trying to take her to Guwahati, but had to give up the plan after she threatened to commit suicide.

The woman alleged that she was not allowed to go out of the house by her husband and could not lodge a police earlier as was forcibly confined to the house.