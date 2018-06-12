"Those Who Hold Iftar Parties Are Beggars Of Vote": Telangana BJP Lawmaker BJP lawmaker T Raja Singh Lodh says those who hold Iftar parties do it for appeasing minorities and vote bank politics

A case was filed against BJP lawmaker T Raja Singh Lodh, from Telangana for allegedly posting an "inflammatory" video on social media over Iftar parties, the police said on Tuesday.



The case was registered immediately after the video was noticed, senior police officer Syed Fiyaz told news agency PTI. Charges of promoting enmity among people on religious grounds have been brought against the lawmaker the police said.



The BJP lawmaker, representing Goshamahal constituency, is known for making contentious statements. In the video posted, Mr Lodh said many legislators including those from Telangana, are busy hosting 'Iftar' parties keeping in mind the vote bank.



"Those who sit with them (those attending Iftar) are 'vote ke bhikhari' (beggars for vote). I think differently," Mr Lodh said. He wrote he will never host an 'Iftar' party as his religion, Hinduism, taught him to respect everyone but "some religions and their religious books preach to kill Hindus." The lawmaker said they are 'Kafir' (non-believers who insult followers of other religions). "How can I attend an Iftar or host one for those who talk of killing Hindus?" he said.



Mr Lodh has also accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of hosting Iftar at different mosques in the state to "appease" the minorities. "KCR wants aid from the centre as the state is in financial crisis but for appeasement of minorities the Telangana government is spending Rs 66 crore for Iftar parties," he wrote.



The Hyderabad police, on several instances earlier, had filed cases against the lawmaker for allegedly making provocative speeches.



(With inputs from ANI & PTI)



