Retired Army Officer's Wife, 60, Found Dead At Noida Home

Police investigates death of an Army officer's wife in Noida

The wife of a retired Army officer was found dead at their home in Noida near Delhi late last night.

The body of Kuldeep Kaur, 60, was found at her home in Noida's Sector-31.

She was married to Captain (retired) Navjot Singh.

Police is investigating the matter. More details are awaited in the case.

In another incident, the body of a 19-year-old woman was found stuck 120 feet above the ground in a 1.5-foot space between two high-rise residential buildings in Noida in a suspected murder case, officials said.

The incident was reported on Tuesday from Amrapali Silicon society in Noida Sector 76, following which a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed to bring down the body.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

