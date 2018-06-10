In Mumbai, 1,000 Auto Drivers Plan To Greet Rahul Gandhi On Tuesday Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be in Mumbai on June 12, to interact with booth-level workers

Share EMAIL PRINT A 1000 auto-rickshaw drivers to greet Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai Mumbai: When Congress President Rahul Gandhi lands in Mumbai on June 12, a thousand auto-rickshaw drivers have planned to greet him. The Congress seems to be countering the BJP's Sampark for Samarthan campaign with its 'Project Shakti', which aims to galvanise booth-level party workers.



"Almost a thousand auto-rickshaw drivers have decided to welcome Rahul ji to Mumbai in their vehicles. This is the love the common man feels for our party president," said Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam. The Congress president will be on a day-long visit to the city, to interact with grassroots workers of the party, at a rally in Goregaon Exhibition Centre, in the suburbs of Mumbai.



"Rahul ji ensures that the common man's opinion, grievances and inputs not only reach him but he is able to personally respond to them. And this is the way the people have decided to welcome him," Mr Nirupam said.



Through 'Project Shakti', the Mr Gandhi looks to boost the morale of the booth-level workers said party sources, adding that the campaign targets at facilitating a two-way communication between the party workers and the central leadership.



It is a campaign-packed June for Mr Gandhi. On June 6, he was in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, the hotbed of farmer protests, where a year ago six farmers were killed in alleged police firing. Later in the month, the Congress chief is expected to visit Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh; both head to Assembly elections later this year.



