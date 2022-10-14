Body Of 10-Year-Old Girl Found In UP Forest, Family Alleges Rape, Murder

A forensic team were called to investigate the incident, the police said. (Representational)

The naked body of a 10-year-old girl was found in the forest area in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said on Friday. The family members of the minor alleged rape before the murder.

Five teams led by Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police have been constituted to investigate the matter, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav said.

According to the family, on Thursday at 3 pm the girl went outside to play, and later around 5 pm she was found dead in the forest area, he said.

The police are scanning through the CCTV cameras to establish the sequence of events, he said.

A forensic team and dog squad were called to investigate the incident, the SSP said.

