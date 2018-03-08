Acid Attack Survivors Walk The Ramp To Create Awareness About Such Crimes Acid attack survivors walked the ramp at a fashion show in Thane a day before Women's Day to sensitise people to stop such crimes

Their faces and bodies may bear the scars of an acid attack, but their determination to overcome the stigma and lead a dignified life has not been dented.



Several women acid attack survivors tried to spread this message as they walked the ramp at a fashion show in Thane yesterday to sensitise people to stop such crimes and launch a campaign against illegal sale of acid.

Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor and a TV host who speaks for the rights of women who have gone through a similar ordeal, said her scars are a reminder of the narrow-minded approach of society, but her grit and determination to live keeps motivating her everyday.



"As an acid attack survivor, it was, and is a challenge to start everything from zero. It's difficult to concentrate on anything when a part of your body is still burning from inside," said Ms Agarwal, who was a guest at the fashion show held at a mall on the eve of International Women's Day.

"We are proud to be women and no one can rob us of that title, which stands for love and peace," she said.



"We are proud to be women and no one can rob us of that title, which stands for love and peace," she said.



A man had hurled acid on Ms Agarwal in 2005, when she was 15 years old, after she spurned his advances.

Some of the other acid attack survivors also narrated the sufferings they underwent and their fight for justice.



Some of the other acid attack survivors also narrated the sufferings that they underwent, but all of them expressed their resolve to fight for justice and create a safer society for women.



An official of the mall said the objective of the event was to create awareness about the safety of women and create pathways for them towards success.



The mall was also open to creating job opportunities for the acid attack survivors, the official said.





