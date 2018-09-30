50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In College Campus In Varanasi

body has been sent for post-mortem and a man hunt launched to nab the accused.

A 50-year-old man, who worked at a college in Kachnar village of the district, was found dead in the campus, police said Sunday.

The deceased, Subhash Patel, a resident of Marui village in the district, was lying in a pool of blood when the police reached his residence in the college premises.

Some unidentified men allegedly killed him with a sharp edged weapon on Saturday night, they said, adding the assailants destroyed the CCTV camera and set on fire some documents kept in the office.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a man hunt launched to nab the accused, they said.