2 Dead As 3 Ambulances Catch Fire In Delhi, Dust Storm Suspected To Be The Reason The ambulances were parked in Sheikh Sarai area of Delhi and two people got killed as fire got spread due to dust storm.

The ambulances belonged to a private company and were parked outside PSRI hospital in Delhi. New Delhi: Two people were burnt to death and one got critically injured after an ambulance caught fire in Delhi's Sheikh Sarai on late Monday night. Since there was a



The two persons who died were sleeping at the back seat of the ambulance and have been identified as Rahul and Guddu. The injured, whose body is 90 per cent burnt, was sitting on the front seat of the vehicle. He has been taken to the Safdarjung hospital for the treatment. The people inside the other two ambulances managed to come out and were saved.



An eyewitness Dipu, who is also an ambulance driver, said that Mortein coil, a mosquito-repelling incense, was smoldering inside the ambulance and since there were heavy winds last night, it could have spread the fire to other ambulances. The exact reason, however, is still not known. AC was also not running in the ambulance, he clarified.



The ambulances belonged to a private company and were parked in a government parking outside PSRI hospital in Sheikh Sarai.



The matter is being investigated in the Malviya Nagar police station.



