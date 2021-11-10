Zomato's Net Loss Stands At 435 Crore in September Quarter

Food delivery giant Zomato has reported loss in the September quarter

Food delivery giant Zomato's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 435 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22. It had earlier reported a consolidated loss of Rs 230 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Zomato's consolidated revenue from operations rose 140 per cent to Rs 1,024 crore in September quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 426 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The company attributed a variety of reasons behind its losses, mainly higher spending on branding and marketing for customer acquisition, increased investments and growing share of smaller towns and cities in its business which are not as profitable as compared to larger centres and higher delivery costs due to rising fuel prices and unpredictable weather conditions.

"The delivery cost per order increased by Rs 5 per order in September quarter of 2021-22 as compared to June quarter of current fiscal. This was on account of prolonged and unpredictable rainy season (which still continues in many parts of the country, oddly) and sharp increase in fuel prices," the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

At the same time, Zomato added that it did not expect delivery costs to rise further and expressed confidence about its contribution margin staying positive in the mid, as well as long term.

The company's shares had got listed in the stock market in July this year.