Zomato plans to buy additional stake in grocery-delivery startup Blinkit

Zomato Ltd said on Friday it will buy additional stake in local grocery-delivery startup Blinkit for 44.47 billion rupees ($568.16 million) as the food-delivery firm looks to take advantage of the booming quick delivery market.

China's Ant Group-backed Zomato already owns a more than 9 per cent stake in Blinkit.