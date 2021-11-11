Zomato Surges 6% After Revenue More Than Doubles In September Quarter

Zomato reported a net loss of Rs 435 crore in the September quarter

Shares of leading online food delivery platform Zomato gained six per cent on Thursday, November 11, a day after the leading food delivery platform announced its July-September quarter results for the financial year 2021-22, with its revenue surging 60 per cent - more than double year-on-year on the back of orders during the period. On Thursday, Zomato opened on the BSE at Rs 135.75 swinging to an intra day high of Rs 144, and an intra day low of Rs 132.70 , in the trading session so far.



