Zomato Posts Smaller Q2 Net Loss At $31 Million As Online Orders Rise

Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a sustained rise in online ordering.

Consolidated net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 2.51 billion Indian rupees ($30.73 million), compared with 4.30 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose to 16.61 billion rupees from 10.24 billion rupees.

