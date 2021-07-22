Zomato IPO: How To Check The Share Allotment Status

Zomato IPO: The shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 27

Zomato IPO share allocation is likely to take place today, as per the schedule published in the draft red herring prospectus, ahead of debut. The food delivery startup has fixed the IPO price at the upper end of the price range of Rs 72-76. The shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 27.

Zomato's Rs 9,375-crore public offer consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by the promoter, Info Edge India. The Zomato IPO had received stellar response from investors, subscribing 38.25 times between July 14 and July 16. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 51.79 times, non-institutional investors attracted 32.96 times subscription and retail portion, 7.45 times.

The anchor book, which is a part of QIB category, also garnered a strong response. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised as much as Rs 4,197 crore from anchor investors at a price of Rs 76.

How to check the allocation status of Zomato IPO?

Link InTime (register's website)

Go to the Company field

Click on 'Zomato' from the dropdown menu

Choose PAN, Application Number, DP Client ID or Account number/IFSC option, as is applicable

Enter the relevant details

Click on the Search button

BSE website

Select Equity in the Issue Type field

Select the Issue Name from the dropdown menu (Zomato Limited)

Enter Application Number

Enter PAN Number

Click on the 'Search' button