Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta Quits, Says 'Taking A New Turn' In Life

Prior to joining Zomato, Gaurav Gupta worked with A.T. Kearney Limited for over 10 years.

Zomato Co-Founder Gaurav Gupta has decided to leave the food tech platform, the company stated in a blogpost on Tuesday. Mr Gupta or GG, as he is popularly known, joined Zomato in 2015 and was elevated as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in 2018 and as Founder in 2019.

In an internal mail, he wrote: "I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it's time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don't think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now."

In response, Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal said, "thank you Gaurav Gupta – the last 6 years have been amazing and we have come very far. There's so much of our journey still ahead of us, and I am thankful that we have a great team and leadership to carry us forward."

Mr Gupta has been instrumental in building many businesses like dining out, zomato pro, advertising, sales, and table reservations.

Prior to joining Zomato, he worked with A.T. Kearney Limited for over 10 years.

Mr Gupta holds an engineering degree from IIT-Delhi and an MBA from IIM-Calcutta.

The development of his resignation comes just a day after Zomato decided to stop its grocery delivery service from September 17 mainly on account of gaps in order fulfillment, leading to poor customer experience.

The company also said that it believes that its investment in Grofers will generate better outcomes for its shareholders than in-house grocery efforts.

Zomato invested $100 million (around Rs 745 crore) for acquiring a minority stake in grocery delivery platform Grofers.