Zero Balance Savings Account: Interest Rate, Facilities Offered By Top Banks

SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer zero balance accounts such as BSBD accounts.

A BSBD or basic savings bank deposit account is a type of zero balance savings account which does not require customers to maintain any particular minimum balance. In other words, such an account can be operated with zero balance. State-owned lender State Bank of India (SBI) and its private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer zero balance accounts such as BSBD accounts. Customers get a number of facilities such as debit and ATM cards and internet banking with BSBD account.

Here are key things to know about SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank zero balance savings accounts:

State Bank of India (SBI)

A person can open a BSBD account on a single, joint or either-or-survivor basis at SBI, according to the bank's website, sbi.co.in. An SBI basic savings deposit account can be opened by any individual with valid KYC (Know Your Customer) documents.

Benefits

Customers get a basic RuPay ATM-cum-Debit card free of cost and no annual maintenance charge is applied. The credit of money through electronic payment channels like NEFT or RTGS is free. There is no charge on activation of inoperative accounts and closure of accounts.

Interest rate

The interest rates offered by SBI on BSBD accounts are the same as those on regular savings bank accounts. For savings deposits balance less than Rs. 1 lakh, SBI offers an interest rate of 3.5 per cent per annum. On balance over Rs. 1 lakh, it offers an interest rate of 2.65 per cent per annum.

HDFC Bank

Resident individuals, Hindu undivided families are eligible to open HDFC Bank's BSBD account. However, customers should not hold any other savings account with the bank.

Benefits

Customers get a safe deposit locker and super saver facilities, according to HDFC Bank's website, hdfcbank.com. The bank issues a free passbook facility for the account holders. Customers also get free cash and cheque deposit facility at branches and ATMs.

Interest rate

On account balance above Rs. 50 lakh and above, HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 4 per cent. On account balance below Rs. 50 lakh, the bank pays an interest rate of 3.5 per cent.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank's zero balance account is available for Indian residents above the age of 18 years only, according to the bank's website, icicibank.com.

Benefits

ICICI Bank offers a Rupay card and passbook facility free of cost. The bank allows a daily spending and withdrawal limit of Rs. 10,000 each through debit cards.

Interest rate

For balance lower than Rs. 50 lakh, ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 3.5 per cent per annum. For balance over Rs. 50 lakh, ICICI Bank offers an interest rate of 4 per cent per annum.

