Zee Entertainment's September Quarter Net Profit Jumps 187% To Rs 270 Crore

Zee Entertainment has recorded a huge jump in its September quarter net profit

Zee Entertainment Enterprise witnessed an astounding 187 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter of the current fiscal, as it stood at Rs 270 crore compared to Rs 94 crore profit which it had registered during the corresponding period of last year.

Zee's revenue rose 15 per cent to Rs 1,979 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 1,723 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

"Domestic advertisement revenue grew both on year on year basis and quarter on quarter basis by 20.1 per cent and 18.9 per cent respectively. While revenue grew, but second quarter continued to be partially impacted by Covid in first half of the quarter," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Subscription revenues in September quarter of the current fiscal fell slightly by 1.5 per cent on year on year basis.