Your Smartphone Likely To Get Expensive Soon: Ten Things To Know

Currently, most mobile phone manufacturers import PCBs to India and then assemble them

The Government of India's ministry of electronics and Information Technology is exploring to levy new duties on the import of populated printed circuit board (PCB), a key smartphone component. This would be the latest in a series of moves aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing in India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market. There is a proposal to levy a 10 percent duty on the import of PCBs, two government officials told Reuters this week, declining to be named as the matter is not public. About 134 million smartphones were sold in India last year. In the Budget 2018, finance minister Arun Jaitley had outlined higher duties on products including imported smartphones and a range of components