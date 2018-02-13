You Can Use Facebook On JioPhone From Wednesday "This new version of the Facebook app is built specially for Jio KaiOS, a web based operating system designed for JioPhone," said a company statement.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT The new Facebook app for JioPhone supports push notifications, video, and links to external content. New Delhi: Starting Wednesday, Facebook will be available on JioPhone, a company statement said here adding that the app can be downloaded from the Jio Appstore by all existing and new users.



"This new version of the Facebook app is built specially for Jio KaiOS, a web based operating system designed for JioPhone, so that its users get the best experience of Facebook. This will open up Facebook for potential 50 crore feature phone users in India," the statement said.



The new Facebook app for JioPhone supports push notifications, video, and links to external content. The app is also optimised to successfully accommodate the cursor function on JioPhone, the statement said.



"As promised, JioPhone will be home to the world's leading applications, starting with Facebook. Jio, the world's largest mobile data network, is built to empower every Indian with the power of data and JioPhone is an integral part of this Jio movement," said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.



"We are excited about our partnership with Jio and the opportunity to provide the best possible Facebook experience for millions of people using JioPhone," said Francisco Varela, Vice President of Mobile Partnerships, Facebook.



"Working with partners like Jio, we want to make sure everyone, everywhere has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of being connected," he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Starting Wednesday, Facebook will be available on JioPhone, a company statement said here adding that the app can be downloaded from the Jio Appstore by all existing and new users."This new version of the Facebook app is built specially for Jio KaiOS, a web based operating system designed for JioPhone, so that its users get the best experience of Facebook. This will open up Facebook for potential 50 crore feature phone users in India," the statement said.The new Facebook app for JioPhone supports push notifications, video, and links to external content. The app is also optimised to successfully accommodate the cursor function on JioPhone, the statement said."As promised, JioPhone will be home to the world's leading applications, starting with Facebook. Jio, the world's largest mobile data network, is built to empower every Indian with the power of data and JioPhone is an integral part of this Jio movement," said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio."We are excited about our partnership with Jio and the opportunity to provide the best possible Facebook experience for millions of people using JioPhone," said Francisco Varela, Vice President of Mobile Partnerships, Facebook. "Working with partners like Jio, we want to make sure everyone, everywhere has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of being connected," he added.