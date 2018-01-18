Yes Bank Third-Quarter Profit Soars 22%

Yes Bank's net interest income rose 26.8 per cent to Rs 1,889 crore

Private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd reported a 22 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, slightly above analysts' estimates. Net profit rose to Rs 1,077 crore in the quarter ended December 31 from Rs 883 crore a year earlier, the country's fifth-largest private bank by assets said on Thursday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 1,075 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.72 percent at end-December, compared with 1.82 percent in the previous quarter and 0.85 percent a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 26.8 per cent to Rs 1,889 crore while the net interest margin stood at 3.5 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2018