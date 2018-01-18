Yes Bank Third-Quarter Profit Soars 22%

Comments
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 1,075 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.72 percent at end-December, compared with 1.82 percent in the previous quarter and 0.85 percent a year earlier.
Net interest income rose 26.8 per cent to Rs 1,889 crore while the net interest margin stood at 3.5 percent.
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)