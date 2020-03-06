Yes Bank Tanks After Government Caps Withdrawal Limit

The government has restricted the withdrawal of deposits to Rs 50,000 per month

Yes Bank Tanks On RBI Curbs

Yes Bank plunged 39 per cent to Rs 22 a day after the government imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 on its account holders with few exceptions till April 3, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suspended the private sector lender's board for a period of 30 days "owing to serious deterioration in the financial position of the Bank".

The government has restricted the withdrawal of deposits to Rs 50,000 and any withdrawal over and above this amount will require the permission of the Reserve Bank of India.

RBI on Thursday said a "moratorium" has been imposed on Yes Bank stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital.

Moody's said the moratorium was credit negative as it affected timely repayment of depositors and creditors and added that the lack of coordinated action highlighted continued uncertainty over bank resolutions in India.

"Effectively, Yes Bank should have no equity value left," said Sandip Sabharwal, a Mumbai-based fund manager. "Ideally, trading should be suspended till formal restructuring is announced."

Yes Bank has struggled to raise capital it needs to stay above regulatory requirements as it battles high levels of bad loans

The shares have a hit a high of Rs 33 and a low of Rs 22 thus far.