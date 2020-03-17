Yes Bank Skyrockets On Moody's Ratings Upgrade

The shares zoomed 1,000 per cent in past 7 trading sessions from all-time low of Rs 5.5

Yes Bank shares have skyrocketed in today's session, continuing the momentum from the previous day, after rating agency Moody's upgraded the private lender's outlook to positive (from negative). At 1.00 pm, the shares were trading at Rs 58, stronger by Rs 21 or 58 per cent, on the BSE amid a 1.3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The shares have touched an intra-day high of Rs 64 and a low of Rs 40 thus far.

The stock of the private sector lender has vaulted around 100 per cent in the past two days alone. In all, the shares have zoomed 1,000 per cent in the past 7 trading sessions from the all-time low level of Rs 5.5 touched on March 6 as investors are betting that recent actions by the government and RBI would orchestrate a turnaround in the beleaguered bank.

On Monday, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das assured the Yes bank investors that their deposits are safe and also promised that the central bank will step in, if needed, to provide necessary liquidity to Yes Bank.

The RBI Governor also reiterated that the moratorium on Yes Bank will be lifted at 6 am on Wednesday, March 18. Earlier this month, the RBI placed Yes Bank under a moratorium till April 3 following deterioration in the bank's financial position, and took control of its board. The central bank restricted withdrawals from Yes Bank accounts at Rs 50,000 with few exceptions.

The government had earlier approved the reconstruction of the crisis-hit bank as per the scheme proposed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As part of the RBI-backed rescue plan, India's largest bank SBI will pick up to 49 per cent in the troubled private sector lender. ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank have also joined the SBI-led consortium in making financial commitments towards the revival of Yes Bank.