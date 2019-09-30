Yes Bank Shares Slump 14% To Lowest Level In 10 Years

Yes Bank shares ended 15.06 per cent lower at Rs 41.45.

Yes Bank shares slumped as much as 16 per cent on Monday to their lowest level recorded in 10 years on the back of heavy trading volumes. The Mumbai-based private sector lender informed the stock exchanges that it has received acknowledgment from the Reserve Bank of India to go ahead with a proposed capital raising plan. Yes Bank said on September 25 that it had applied for an approval from the RBI for increase in its authorised share capital. On the BSE, Yes Bank shares fell 16.07 to an intraday low of Rs 40.95 during the session.

"The Bank shall now seek necessary shareholders' consent and proceed expeditiously with its capital raise," Yes Bank said in an exchange filing.

Monday marked the fourth straight day of losses for Yes Bank shares. The stock declined 28.60 per cent during this period.

On Wednesday, Yes Bank said it had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for this capital raise, and remains firmly on course to raising growth capital subject to the necessary approvals.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank shares traded with huge volumes with more than 3.33 crore shares changing hands on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), compared with an average of 1.59 crore shares traded daily in the past two weeks.

Yes Bank shares ended 15.06 per cent lower at Rs 41.45, underperforming the Sensex which fell 0.40 per cent.

