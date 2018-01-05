Yes Bank Shares Close 5% Higher To Become Biggest Sensex Gainer

Yes bank shares jump nearly 6% before closing at Rs 333, 5.03% higher on Friday. The shares hit a high of Rs 337.95 on BSE. The lowest price on the day was Rs 316.8 against the previous session's closing of Rs 317.10. Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Yes Bank posted maximum gains. It was followed by Adani ports (3.71%), Bharti Airtel (3.36%), Dr Reddy Labs (2.40%), IndusInd Bank (3.26%), and Tata Steel (1.26%).

The biggest losers were ONGC, SBI and ICICI Bank that posted losses to the tune of upto 1%. Sensex closed 0.54% higher at 34,153.85 points. During the day, it hit an all time high of 34,175 points. Similarly, Nifty hit an all-time high of 10,562.80 points before closing at 10,558.85 points.

Sentiment got a lift following an improvement in liquidity in the market on sustained inflows by foreign funds amid the government moving forward on its bank recapitalisation programme, brokers said. The finance ministry yesterday sought Parliament's nod for extra expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards recapitalisation of bad loans-saddled public sector banks through bonds.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 212.05 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a Rs 325.24 crore yesterday, as per provisional exchange data. All the sectoral indices led by metal, consumer durables and bank, trading in the positive zone with gains of up to 1.41 per cent. The 50-share Nifty cracked previous record (intra-day) of 10,552.40 points reached on December 27. Globally, in the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.55 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang gained 0.18 per cent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.23 per cent in their early deals.





