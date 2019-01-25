Yes Bank Surges Over 13% After Lender Names Ravneet Singh Gill As New CEO

Yes Bank posted nearly 7 per cent fall in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd was the top gainer on both the key indices after the lender on Thursday named Ravneet Singh Gill as its new managing director and CEO. In a regulatory filing, the bank said it has received approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for Mr Gill to join by March 1. On Friday, shares of the lender surged as much as 13.76 per cent to Rs 245 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shares rose over 10 per cent to Rs 236.

At 11:23 am, Yes Bank share price was at Rs 226, up Rs 12.15 or 5.68 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Yes Bank shares traded at Rs 226.45, with a gain of Rs 11.05 or 5.13 per cent. The 30-share benchmark index traded 188.86 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 36,383.96, and the Nifty was at 10,899.35, up 49.55 points or 0.46 per cent from the previous close at that time.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Private Bank - the NSE index of private sector lenders - was up 0.25 per ent.

Yes Bank shares opened at Rs 224.50 apiece on Friday as compared to the previous close of Rs 213.85 on the BSE. On the NSE, Yes Bank shares opened at Rs 225 against the last close of Rs 215.40.

On the other hand, Yes Bank posted nearly 7 per cent fall in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The net profit stood at Rs. 1,002 crore ($140.73 million) in the three-month period, according to bank's statement. Net profit for the corresponding period a year ago was at Rs.1,077 crore.