Yes Bank Shares Surge 30% After RBI Clears Lender Of Divergence Charges

The central bank did not find any divergences in the asset classification and provisioning by Yes Bank for the fiscal year ending 2018.

Stocks | | Updated: February 14, 2019 11:20 IST
Yes Bank has hired Deutsche Bank India's chief Ravneet Gill as its new chief executive.


Yes Bank shares surged 29.97 per cent early on Thursday in their sharpest ever intraday jump, a day after the central bank cleared the private sector lender of any divergences in bad loan reporting practices.

More than 1,010 lakh shares changed hands by 9:48 am, double the 30-day average trading volume, and making them the most heavily traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The central bank did not find any divergences in the asset classification and provisioning by Yes Bank for the fiscal year ending 2018, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

This came as a relief for Yes Bank, which reeled under pressure last year to bring in a new chief executive officer amid an increasingly assertive approach by the Reserve Bank of India to tackle domestic banks' bad debts.

Yes Bank hired Deutsche Bank India's chief Ravneet Gill as its new chief executive after the central bank denied twice last year Rana Kapoor an extension to his term without giving a reason.

Key overhang removed

Citi analysts said the "positive report can support a more rapid return to market than otherwise would have been possible", adding this would be one of the key priorities for Mr Gill.

"We believe it is time for the RBI to increase transparency on decisions that have a significant impact on minority shareholders," Jefferies analysts said.

Yes Bank sharesYes Bank shares price

