Yes Bank Set To Extend Gains To Fourth Straight Day As Lender Gears Up To Resume Operations

Yes Bank is set to resume full banking operations starting 6 pm on Wednesday, March 18

Yes Bank shares jumped almost 50 per cent on Wednesday hours ahead of the resumption full operations by the crisis-hit private sector lender. Although Yes Bank lost steam by afternoon as financial stocks led a selloff across the markets, still the stock was set to close higher for a fourth day running. The bank is set to return to normalcy in its banking operations starting 6 pm. Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had taken over Yes Bank and placed it under a moratorium, limiting withdrawals from its accounts at Rs 50,000 with few exceptions.

Several private and public sector financial institutions including the country's largest lender by assets, State Bank of India (SBI), have come together to infuse capital into Yes Bank to help it stabilise as part of an RBI-backed rescue plan.

The Yes Bank stock soared as much as 49.96 per cent to touch Rs 87.95 apiece at the strongest level recorded on the BSE during the session, before giving up most of those losses in afternoon deals.

At 1:35 pm, Yes Bank shares traded 3.75 per cent higher at Rs 60.85 on the bourse, bucking overall trend in the markets whose benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex was down 3.89 per cent at the time.

Yes Bank shares remained among the top percentage gainers in the 50-scrip benchmark index, NSE Nifty 50, during the session. The stock had settled at Rs 58.65 the previous day.

Domestic stock markets gave in to sharp losses across sectors especially financial stocks after swinging between gains and losses in the first few hours.

Financial markets around the globe continued to suffer a prolonged selloff, as investors weighed new headlines on the fallout of the coronavirus against hopes of a policy stimulus to combat the outbreak.

As of Tuesday's close, Yes Bank shares are up 24.92 per cent so far this year thanks to recent gains. Yes Bank had lost 74.17 per cent of its market value in 2019.