Yes Bank 'Very Stable', Says CEO Ravneet Gill After Stock Slide

Yes Bank shares logged their lowest close in more than a decade on Tuesday

The recent drop in Yes Bank's stock price does not reflect the lender's performance and it remains on a solid financial footing, chief executive Ravneet Gill said on a conference call on Thursday.

"The operating metrics of the bank, the performance of the bank is absolutely sound," Mr Gill said.

"We have enough liquidity, we are very stable and the share price movement of recent days should not become a proxy for how the bank gets perceived."

The move to reassure investors comes after the private sector lender's stock plunged nearly 23 per cent on Tuesday to its lowest close in over a decade, as fraud allegations against a housing finance company that Yes Bank has exposure to spooked investors.

