Yes Bank Shares Jump 8% Amid Fund Raise Talks: 10 Things To Know

In its regulatory filing late on Wednesday, Yes Bank said its financial advisors were in discussions with these potential investors on the commercial terms, which were subject to regulatory approvals and dispensations. (Track Yes Bank shares)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will assess the suitability of the acquirer and the extent of its control. Market regulator Sebi or Securities and Exchange Board of India will have to clear the price at which new equity is sold.

In January, Yes Bank said it had rejected a $1.2-billion offer from Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings, which is backed by the Canadian family office of Erwin Singh Braich.

Yes Bank also informed the stock exchanges about a delay in the announcement of its earnings for the October-December period. The financial results will be declared on or before March 14, the bank said.

The announcement of earnings exceeds the 45-day period stipulated under Sebi regulations which mandate a listed company to declare its numbers.

Giving the rationale behind the delay, the lender said it was busy with the capital-raising exercise, which included working with investment bankers, legal and accounting advisors, investors and independent vendor/legal due diligence commissioned for investors.

As of Wednesday's closing price, the Yes Bank stock has declined 25.03 per cent so far this year.

In 2019, Yes Bank shares plunged 74.25 per cent as soured debt mounted given its exposure to shadow banks entangled in a prolonged crunch in the local credit market.

On Wednesday, India Ratings downgraded Yes Bank's long-term issuer rating to 'IND A-' from 'IND A', while maintaining a "Rating Watch Negative (RWN)" outlook. The agency said the downgrade reflects the continued delay and inconclusive quantum of the anticipated equity infusion in Yes Bank.