Yes Bank Shares At New 52-Week Low On Rana Kapoor's Tenure Crisis

Yes Bank Share Price: Stocks touched their fresh 52-week low of Rs 166.15 in intraday trade.

Yes Bank shares plunged to their fresh 52-week low in Friday's trade after the crisis on extension of its CEO Rana Kapoor's tenure dragged on. At 2:55 pm, Yes Bank shares traded at Rs 180.80, down Rs 22.40 or 11.02 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Yes Bank shares traded at Rs 180.40, with a loss of Rs 22.85 or 11.24 per cent.

Earlier this week, Yes Bank said that it would seek the nod of the central bank to extend Mr Kapoor's tenure until September 30, 2019. The lender said that it needs more time to identify and groom a successor. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has only allowed Mr Kapoor to stay at the helm of affairs till January 31, 2019.

After the RBI directive, the company lost $2.95 billion of its market value last Friday. Yes Bank shares fell as much as 9.6 per cent on Friday to Rs 183.65, their lowest since May 9, 2016.

"The bank's woes will continue till there is uncertainty around it," R Sreesankar, co-head - institutional equities at Prabhudas Lilladher, was quoted as saying in a report by news agency Reuters.

On Thursday, in response to a query by the NSE, Yes Bank denied any dealings with Three Sisters Family Office, the investment vehicle run by Mr Kapoor's three daughters, stated the Reuters report.

Yes Bank is the country's fifth-largest private sector bank in terms of assets. (With agencies inputs)