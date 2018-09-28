Yes Bank Shares Hit 2.5-Year Low On Rana Kapoor's Tenure Crisis

As of Friday's close, Yes Bank share price had declined more than 42.5% since the RBI directive.

Yes Bank shares touched their two-and a half-year low levels, before ending over 9 per cent lower in Friday's trade after the crisis on extension of the lender's CEO Rana Kapoor's tenure dragged on. Later, Mr Kapoor said on Twitter that he was committed to the interests of Yes Bank and its stakeholders. "In this leadership transition at Yes Bank, I continue to remain fully committed to the interests of the Bank and all its stakeholders. I will be fully guided by the Board of Directors of Yes Bank and the Reserve Bank of India," Mr Kapoor tweeted.

Yes Bank shares touched their fresh 52-week low of Rs 166.15 in intraday trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), before closing at Rs 183.45, down Rs 19.75 or 9.72 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Yes Bank shares hit a 52-week low of Rs 165, before ending at Rs 184.10, with a loss of Rs 19.15 or 9.42 per cent.

"I will eventually bequeath my Yes Bank promoter shares to my 3 daughters and subsequently to their children, with a request in my will stating not to sell a single share...," Mr Kapoor tweeted from his Twitter handle @ RanaKapoor_.

As of end-June, Mr Kapoor had a direct 4.3 per cent stake in Yes Bank, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Earlier this week, Yes Bank said that it would seek the nod of the central bank to extend Mr Kapoor's tenure until September 30, 2019. The lender said that it needs more time to identify and groom a successor. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has only allowed Mr Kapoor to stay at the helm of affairs till January 31, 2019.

As of Friday's close, Yes Bank share price had declined more than 42.5 per cent since the RBI directive last Friday, and 46.5 per cent this month, stated the Reuters report.

"The bank's woes will continue till there is uncertainty around it," R Sreesankar, co-head - institutional equities at Prabhudas Lilladher, was quoted as saying in a report by news agency Reuters.

On Thursday, in response to a query by the NSE, Yes Bank denied any dealings with Three Sisters Family Office, the investment vehicle run by Mr Kapoor's three daughters, stated the Reuters report.

Yes Bank is the country's fifth-largest private sector bank in terms of assets. (With Reuters inputs)