Yes Bank Posts Rs 2,629 Crore Profit In March Quarter, Asset Quality Improves

Yes Bank said its net interest income stood at Rs 1,274 crore in the March quarter

Yes Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,628.61 crore for the quarter ended March 31, as against a loss of Rs 1,506.64 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing late on Wednesday, the private sector lender said its total income came in at Rs 5,818.59 crore in the January-March period, marking a decline of 30.63 per cent compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.

Yes Bank said its net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 1,274 crore in the March quarter, growing 19.6 per cent sequentially, on account of lower slippages. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest expended.

Its net interest margin - a key gauge of profitability for banks - came in at 1.9 per cent in Q4, marking an increase of 50 basis points compared to the previous quarter.

The bank's total interest income fell 7.47 per cent to Rs 5,221.34 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) - or bad loans - as a percentage of total loans were at 16.80 per cent in the fourth quarter of last financial year, as against 18.87 per cent in the previous quarter, and 3.22 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Yes Bank shares had ended 0.94 per cent lower at Rs 26.35 apiece on the BSE ahead of the earnings announcement on Wednesday, underperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which finished a choppy session 0.74 per cent higher.