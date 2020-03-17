Yes Bank Withdrawal Cap To Be Lifted Tomorrow: All You Need To Know

Yes Bank withdrawal limit to be lifted on Wednesday

The moratorium on crisis-ridden private lender Yes Bank, including a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 will be lifted at 6 pm on Wednesday. In a tweet on Monday, Yes Bank said: "Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hours to experience our suite of services." It also added that the online and digital services of the bank will also be available from 6 pm tomorrow. The development follows government's last week notification regarding the restructuring of Yes Bank, as proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The lifting of moratorium would mean that apart from the restrictions on withdrawal limit and other banking services being done away with, the bank would also be allowed to advance loans which had also been barred by the central bank.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Yes Bank stocks surged over 70 per cent, a day after Moody's upgraded its outlook for the bank and the Reserve Bank Governor assured that the bank's revival plan is credible bank and it may infuse more liquidity if required.

Global rating agency Moody's on Monday upgraded Yes Bank's ratings and changed the lender's outlook to positive.

Moody's Investors Service upgraded the bank's long-term foreign currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN programme ratings to Caa1 from Caa3 and (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa3 respectively, among other upgrades.