Yes Bank's Net Advances Rose Up To 4% By December 2021

Yes Bank's net advances have shown growth

Private lender Yes Bank said on Tuesday that its net advances grew by around 4 per cent to Rs 1,76,422 crore on a provisional basis as of December 31, 2021.

The bank's net advances totalled Rs 1,69,721 crore on December 31, 2020.

According to the provisional data released by the bank, the gross retail disbursements during the December quarter were Rs 9,233 crore, up from Rs 7,470 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

The deposits rose by 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,84,289 crore at end of December 2021, as against Rs 146,233 crore, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Bank's credit to deposit ratio was 95.7 per cent at December 31, 2021 as compared with 116.1 per cent from the same period a year ago.