Yes Bank Gains Nearly 3% As Kapurs Step Down As Promoters

State Bank of India-led equity consortium bailed out Yes Bank almost three months back

Yes Bank shares gained more than 2 per cent in a strong market after the Madhu Kapur Group decided to give up their promoter shareholding in the bank. At 9:35 am, the shares were trading at Rs 27.45, higher by 2 per cent, on the BSE. The stock opened at Rs 27.75 and touched an intra-day high and low of Rs 28 and Rs 27 thus far.

The Madhu Kapur group, including Madhu Ashok Kapur, Shagun Kapur Gogia, Gaurav Ashok Kapur and Mags Finvest Private Limited, have decided to give up their status as Yes Bank promoters and agreed to be categorised as non-promoter or public shareholders, Yes Bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges late on Saturday.

The move by Kapur family comes almost three months after a State Bank of India-led equity consortium (formed with six other lenders) bailed out Yes Bank through a Rs 10,000 crore capital infusion at the government's behest, which resulted in a majority stake going to SBI (48.21 per cent) and other financial institutions, including a number of private banks.

The BSE Sensex had surged 879 points or 2.7 per cent at 33,316 and NSE Nifty had gained 259 points or 2.6 per cent at 9,838 at the time.