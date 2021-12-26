With IPOs Galore, Primary Markets Made Merry In 2021. Check The 10 Best Issues Here

2021 will go down in history as the year of IPOs as 65 companies earned handsome returns

The year 2021 will surely go down in the history of primary markets as one of the most successful years for initial public offers (IPOs) in India as more than Rs 1.30 lakh crores was lapped up by 65 companies during the year.

Despite the pandemic leaving a deep impact on the Indian economy, especially during the first quarter of the current fiscal of 2021-22, the fact that so many companies came out with public offers, showed that there is enough money in the market and stock markets in India have not been that much affected by the prevailing health scare.

Right from food delivery platforms to cosmetics firms to healthcare entities, everybody earned their big bucks from the primary market activity and therefore as 2021 comes to an end, we bring to you the top 10 IPOs of the year:

One 97 Communications (Paytm)

Digital payments platform Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications managed to raise a humungous Rs 18,300 crore through its IPO, which turned out to be the largest-ever public issue in the country.

It went on to break the record of Rs 15,200 crore, which was set by the IPO of Coal India Limited (CIL) back in 2010.

Despite getting subscribed 1.89 times, Paytm made a dismal debut on the bourses as it fell 27 per cent from its issue price (Rs 2,150 per share). However bad its secondary market debut may have been, Paytm turned out to be a blockbuster in the primary market at least.

Zomato

Online food delivery platform Zomato came out with what turned out to be India's second-largest IPO of 2021.

It raised Rs 9,375 crore through the public offer, which was subscribed 38.25 times.

However unlike Paytm, Zomato made an impressive debut on the stock market, listing at 53 per cent premium over its issue price.

PB Fintech

PB Fintech, the parent company of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar and credit comparison platform Paisabazaar, raised Rs 5,710 crore from the primary market. It included a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,750 crore and an offer of sale of Rs 1,960 crore by existing shareholders.

PB Fintech's IPO got subscribed 16.59 times. The company made its market debut at 17 per cent premium over its issue price.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce Ventures)

Online beauty platform Nykaa's IPO was subscribed 82 times. The public issue of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited received over 200 crore bids against 2.64 crore shares on offer and raised Rs 5,352 crore from the issue. It consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 4,722 crore. At the upper end of the price band, one lot of 12 Nykaa shares in the IPO cost Rs 13,500.

The Falguni Nayar-led company also made a strong debut at the stock market getting listed at 79 per cent premium over its issue price.

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia)

The IPO of digital mapping company CE Info Systems was subscribed 154.71 times. The Rs 1,040 crore offer received bids for over 108.98 crore (1,08,98,95,450) shares against the total issue size of over 70.44 lakh (70,44,762) shares.

Power Grid Corporation of India

PowerGrid InvIT, was also among the largest public issues of 2021, which garnered Rs 7,735 crore at a price of Rs 100 per unit. The offer was subscribed 4.83 times.

Latent View Analytics

Global data and analytics company Latent View Analytics' IPO was subscribed 326.49 times, thus making it one of the major public issues of the year.

The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 850.66 times and that of qualified institutional buyers 145.48 times. Retail investors had put in bids 119.44 times the portion set aside for them and employees' portion was subscribed 3.87 times.

Tega Industries

The company's IPO saw a strong response from investors as the Rs 619 crore issue was subscribed 219 times with all investor categories oversubscribing their portion of the issue.

Tega Industries is a leading manufacturer of specialised ‘critical to operate' and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry. Globally, it is the second largest producers of polymer-based mill liners.

Go Fashion

Go Fashion, the owner of women's wear brand Go Colors, was also one of the most successful IPOs of the year as it was subscribed 135.46 times. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 262.08 times, and that of qualified institutional investors was subscribed 100.73 times, while retail investors had put in bids 49.70 times the portion reserved for them.

MedPlus Health

MedPlus Health, India's second-largest pharmacy retailer in terms of the number of stores and revenue, also came out with its public issue, which turned out to be one of the most successful IPOs of the year, thus meriting a mention in this list.

The Medplus Health IPO was subscribed 52.59 times. It subscribed 5.24 times in the retail category, 111.90 times in the qualified institutional buyers category and 85.33 times in the non institutional investors category.