Xiaomi Rolls Out Instant Personal Loan Facility For Young Professionals

The loan can be initiated in under 10 minutes with a simple KYC (know your customer) verification.
"'Mi Credit' is a big step in bringing an important Internet service to India and we trust that our users would be able to truly benefit as the service becomes more sophisticated," Jain added.
Notably, "Mi Credit" is the third value-added Internet service for Indian Mi Fans after Mi Music and Mi Video which were announced in May, 2018.
Financial loan providers are listed on "Mi Credit" platform and Xiaomi users can log in to apply for quick loans.
Currently, the service is available only for MIUI users where KreditBee is offering loans starting from Rs 1,000-Rs 1,00,000. Xiaomi's major push towards lending seems to be aimed at boosting sales of its products through its own platform. After having already risen in the overall market share in India, Xiaomi might be planning to replicate in terms of online sale of smartphones.