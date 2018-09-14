Wholesale Inflation Eases To 4.53% In August, Lowest In 4 Months

Wholesale inflation stood at a four-month low of 4.53 per cent in August, government data showed on Friday. That marked some relief in the rate of price increase from a four-year high of 5.09 per cent registered in the previous month. Wholesale inflation was last seen below the August level in April, when it stood at 3.62 per cent. Softening of food prices, especially vegetables, led to easing in the overall WPI figure. Wholesale or headline inflation, however, quickened on an annual basis, from 3.24 per cent in August 2017.

Headline inflation, determined by Wholesale Price Index (WPI), in primary articles eased to 0.1 per cent from 1.73 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation in manufactured products, which includes items such as food/beverages, tobacco, chemicals and pharma, and has the maximum weightage of over 64 per cent on the WPI index, stood at 0.3 per cent, the Ministry of Statistics said in its press release.

Food articles registered deflation at 4.04 per cent in August 2018. Last month, deflation in this category was at 2.16 per cent. Deflation in vegetables was 20.18 per cent, as against 14.07 per cent in July.

Soaring crude oil prices along with strong depreciation in the rupee in the past few months has inflated the import bill, leading to inflationary pressures. Brent crude oil price is hovering at around $79 a barrel. India meets more than 80 per cent of its oil requirements through imports.

However, deflationary trend in food articles offset the double-digit inflation in 'fuel and power' basket in August. Inflation in this category was 17.73 per cent as prices of domestic fuel increased during the month, in line with high global crude oil rates. (Also read: Petrol price touches Rs 88.67 per litre mark in Mumbai)

Separate data earlier this week showed that retail inflation - determined by Consumer Price Index (CPI) - eased to 3.69 per cent in August, below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent.

The RBI mainly tracks consumer inflation data while formulating monetary policy.

