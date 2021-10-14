WPI-based Inflation Falls To Six-Months Low Of 10.66% In September

Wholesale inflation for September 2021 declined due to fall in prices of fuel and food articles

Wholesale price index based inflation fell in September 2021 to 10.66 per cent from 11.39 per cent in August 2021 as prices of primary articles, fuel & power as well as food slid during the period.

Wholesale inflation was at a six-month low in September but at the same time remained at double-digit levels for the sixth straight month, according to the monthly data released by the Commerce Ministry.

In September 2021, the monthly fall in WPI inflation was led by decline in the index of primary articles group, which was 154.9 in September 2021 compared to 155.8 for August 2021.

Under this group, prices of crude petroleum & natural gas, minerals and food articles declined during September 2021 over August 2021. Overall the WPI inflation for primary articles declined to 4.1 per cent in September 2021 compared to 6.2 per cent in August 2021.

Similarly the index for fuel & power fell to 114.7 in September 2021 compared to 116 of August 2021. Under this index, prices of mineral oils declined while those of coal and electricity remained unchanged.

The overall WPI inflation for fuel & power fell to 24.8 per cent in September 2021 compared to 26 per cent in August 2021

Also the WPI-based inflation for food index fell to 1.14 per cent in September 2021 from 3.4 per cent in August 2021.

WPI inflation for manufactured products though rose slightly in September 2021 to 11.41 per cent from 11.39 per cent in August 2021.

However at the same time, compared to the wholesale inflation rate of 1.32 per cent in September 2020, the 10.66 per cent rate for September 2021 is an almost 10 times increase and was mainly due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic meals, non-food articles, food products, crude petroleum as well as chemical products.