WOW Air Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 13,499 For US, Canada, Iceland

Iceland's WOW air is offering flight tickets for the US, Canada and Iceland from Rs 13,499 in a special offer, the airline said. WOW air flight tickets from Rs 13,499 for several destinations are one-way fares via Iceland, the low-fare, long-haul airline, said on its website wowair.in. WOW air's fares are divided across four categories: WOW basic, WOW plus, WOW comfy, WOW premium, all of which offer flight tickets under different conditions. All flight tickets are, however, non-refundable, WOW air said. WOW air will begin operations from New Delhi from December.

WOW air flight ticket prices and destinations

WOW air's flight tickets from New Delhi-Boston, New Delhi-Montreal, New Delhi-Detroit, New Delhi-San Francisco, New Delhi-Washington D.C., New Delhi-Toronto, New Delhi-Reykjavik, New Delhi-Chicago, New Delhi-Los Angeles, New Delhi-St Louis, and New Delhi-Pittsburgh, among other routes, can be availed from Rs 13,499.

A search on the website showed that a WOW air flight ticket from New Delhi-London under WOW basic is for Rs 27,499 on December 28.

Another search showed that the flight ticket from London to New Delhi is for Rs 21,999 under WOW basic on January 11.

Conditions to avail WOW air flight tickets from Rs 13,499

Customers need to book a round trip with WOW air. WOW air's flight tickets under the special offer can be availed for travel from December 2018 to March 2019. WOW air's offer on flight tickets is valid only till September 18, 2018. The flight tickets are subject to availability, WOW air said.

Under the WOW basic fare category, customers get a simple flight ticket that will allow them to carry only one personal item up to a maximum of 42x32x25cm (10kg), wow air said. Additional fee is charged for carry-on-baggage, checked baggage, seat reservation.

WOW plus fare category allows you to have a carry-on bag, a checked bag, and a seat reservation. "WOW plus will always be cheaper than adding to the WOW basic fare. That's guaranteed," the airline said.

WOW comfy option includes seat reservation with extra legroom. Comfy flyers also get cancellation protection, a checked bag, and a carry-on bag, WOW air said.

WOW premium offers priority boarding, two checked bags, a carry-on bag, in-flight meal and the BigSeat - "the widest and comfiest seat of them all" - Wow air said.

WOW was founded in November 2011 and serves 37 destinations across Europe, North America and, Asia.

Flight ticket offers from rivals

Vistara is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 999 on select routes in a 24-hour sale on Wednesday.

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets from Rs 500 in a special offer on all its routes to 21 domestic destinations.