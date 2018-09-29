Wow Air Offers 40% Discount On International Flight Tickets

Travel period of Wow Air offer on flight tickets is from December 7, 2018 - February 10, 2019.

Wow Air, the Iceland-based airline, which is launching its India operations in December, said it is offering a 40 per cent discount on international flight tickets. Wow Air's discount, which can be availed via a promo code, is valid until midnight Monday (GMT), said the airline on its website wowair.in. Wow Air's offer on flight tickets is valid only on outbound airfare when booking round-trip flights. The travel period to avail Wow Air's offer on flight tickets is valid from December 7, 2018 - February 10, 2019.

Destinations covered under Wow Air sale

You can avail this offer via the promo code WOWSALE.

The destinations for which Wow Air is offering the 40 per cent discount on flight tickets are: Iceland, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., Montréal and Toronto.

Wow Air's offer on flight tickets is valid till 23:59 (GMT), October 1, 2018, the airline said.

Conditions of Wow Air discount offer on flight tickets

The 40 per cent discount on Wow Air outbound flight tickets while booking return flight tickets is exclusive of taxes and service fees. The promo code is not valid when booking a WOW stopover flight.

The lowest advertised fare is exclusive to MyWOW members, said the airline.

Wow Air's offer on flight tickets is valid for new bookings only. Restrictions and baggage fees also apply on Wow Air flight tickets.

Wow Air is offering international flight tickets from Rs 13,499 under certain conditions.

Other offers on flight tickets from rivals

Jet Airways is offering a 10 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets under a special sale to celebrate the victory of the Indian cricket team at the Asia Cup.

IndiGo has announced addition of Kuala Lumpur as its twelfth destination with all-inclusive flight ticket prices from Rs. 6,399.