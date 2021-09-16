World Bank Group Pauses Next 'Doing Business' Report After Internal Data Irregularities

World Bank's management also initiated a series of reviews and audits of the report.

New Delhi: The World Bank Group on Thursday announced its decision to discontinue the next 'Doing Business' report. "After reviewing all the information available to date on Doing Business, World Bank Group management has taken the decision to discontinue the Doing Business report," the international financial institution stated.

The group said it took the step after data irregularities on 'Doing Business 2018 and 2020' were reported internally in June 2020. After pausing the next 'Doing Business' report, the management initiated a series of reviews and audits of the report and its methodology.

"In addition, because the internal reports raised ethical matters, including the conduct of former Board officials as well as current and/or former Bank staff, management reported the allegations to the Bank's appropriate internal accountability mechanisms," World Bank further stated.

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors also released its report on "Investigation of Data Irregularities in Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020".

The World Bank Group said it remains firmly committed to advancing the role of the private sector in development and providing support to governments.

It also added that going forward, it will work on new approach to assessing business and investment climate in countries.

The Doing Business report assesses regulatory environments, ease of business startups, infrastructure and other business climate measures.