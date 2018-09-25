NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Won't Allow Beleaguered IL&FS To Collapse, Says Life Insurance Corporation

All options, including increasing LIC's stake in IL&FS, are open, says LIC Chairman VK Sharma.

Corporates | Updated: September 25, 2018 14:41 IST
IL&FS has revealed a series of delays and defaults on its debt obligations and inter-corporate deposits.

NEW DELHI: The largest state-run insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will not allow the country's beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) to collapse, LIC Chairman VK Sharma told reporters on Tuesday.

IL&FS has revealed a series of delays and defaults on its debt obligations and inter-corporate deposits in recent days.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
