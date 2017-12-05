With Nokia 8 Purchase, Reliance Jio Offers Data Up To 100 GB On Prepaid Recharges

Jio offers free internet data along with prepaid data recharge plans to the buyers of Nokia 8 phones

How to avail Jio's 100 GB data on Nokia 8: Five Points

Reliance Jio has tied up with major smartphone brands to offer cashbacks, free data and buyback schemes to customers. The Mukesh Ambani-backed company is offering coveted offers on Apple iPhone 10, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel XL, and Nokia 8. Jio wants to tap more high-paying users with its offers on expensive smartphones, say analysts. If you purchase a Nokia 8 - which starts from above Rs 30,000 - Reliance Jio offers internet data up to 100 GB or gigabyte on its prepaid recharge packs.





1.The free Jio data can be availed on purchase of Nokia 8 as one accumulates 10 GB additional 4G data on each recharge of Rs 300 or above.

2. However, the offer is limited to 10 recharges until August 31, 2018.

3. This means when you get a Reliance recharge done for Rs 399, you should ideally be given 70 GB internet data, but along with Nokia 8 purchase, you will be entitled to an additional 10 GB data, that takes the total internet data to 80 GB.

4. However, such recharges are limited to a maximum of ten.

5. Besides this, Jio offers various cashback offers that includes 100 per cent cashback vouchers, online shopping vouchers and additional cashback. On a recharge of Rs 399 or above (for instance), Reliance Jio offers three cashback offers. The first one is a 100 per cent cashback voucher worth Rs 400. The second cashback includes shopping vouchers worth upto Rs 1,899. The third cashback offer entails cashback on e-wallet up to Rs 300.





